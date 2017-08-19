Ex-Arsenal Ace Claims Rivals Would Win Title If They Signed Gunners Contract Rebel Sanchez

Manchester United would be guaranteed the Premier League title, if they swooped for Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez, according to ex-Gunners star Paul Merson.

The Sky Sports pundit told the StarSport that if United offered money in excess of £70m then the north Londoners would, bizarrely, sanction a move to the north west for their star striker.

Sanchez has entered the final year of his deal at the Emirates and is yet to give any indication that he will pen a contract extension with Arsene Wenger's men.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

And Merson is of the opinion that the Red Devils could lure the Chile international to Old Trafford and make him the final piece of Jose Mourinho's title-winning jigsaw.

He said: “Manchester United should make a bid of more than £50m for Alexis Sanchez because he could bring them the title.

“I wouldn’t get too carried away by the way they steamrolled West Ham last Sunday because they are still a player short for me. For the first 25 minutes or so of that game they never looked like scoring.

Paul Merson 100% knows he's a meme on social media so he plays along with it, the mans got the whole of England on strings — joe • (@MADVILLAlNY) August 18, 2017

“It was just like last season all over again. Then a bit of magic and they’re in front. But will they do that every week?

“In the end West Ham just rolled over. I didn’t fancy United at the start of the season and I didn’t see anything in that game to change my mind.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“But if they got Sanchez, I would. He would make a massive difference. Arsenal won’t sell him to a rival for £50m but if United offered £60m or £70m he goes. United can afford it as well.

“They would get most of it back in shirt sales. They’re one of the biggest clubs in the world and their club shop is the size of a shopping centre. They should go for him.”

Sanchez plundered 30 goals and 19 assists in a sensational season for Arsenal last time out, but only managed to help his team lift the FA Cup as the Gunners failed to make inroads in the Premier League or Champions League once again.