Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More
Huddersfield Town play hosts in the Premier League for the first ever time on Sunday, as they face familiar foes Newcastle United at the John Smith Stadium.
Rafael Benitez will be looking to bounce back from the Magpies' opening day defeat and push on, as they target Premier League survival.
David Wagner's side meanwhile made a dream start to their maiden campaign with an impressive 3-0 away humiliation of Crystal Palace.
Here's what to expect when these two familiar foes face off on Sunday.
Jack Payne drilled home his first ever goal for Huddersfield on 82 minutes to give the Terriers a surprise win and their first over Newcastle since 1953.
After a blistering start to the campaign for the Terriers, one star in particular emerged from the 3-0 win over Frank De Boer's Crystal Palace. Steve Mounie might not have been a name many knew before kickoff last weekend, but he certainly by the time Match of the Day aired.
Mounie was a handful for the Eagles defenders and used his powerful frame to head home his first, before using his right foot to seal a historic victory.
Centre back Jamaal Lascelles was called into action prematurely for Newcastle against Spurs, after injury forced new signing Florian Lejeune off.
With a clean sheet a necessary first step towards taking victory at the John Smith Stadium, pressure is on Lascelles and fellow centre half Ciaran Clark's to stop Mounie and his teammates.
Benitez has issues after Jonjo Shelvey received a red card in the season opener against Spurs on Sunday, while Lejeune and Paul Dummett both picked up knocks.
One positive for the Magpies shall see new signing Joselu make his first appearance for his new side and provide another attacking option for Benitez's side.
Huddersfield will still be missing the services of Johnathon Hogg and forward Nahki Wells with both sidelined with ankle injuries.
Further injuries see defender Martin Cranie with a hip issue and Jon Gorenc Stankovic out until Christmas with an ACL injury.
Potential Huddersfield Starting Lineup: Lossl, Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe, Mooy, Billing, Kachunga, Palmer, Ince, Mounie.
Potential Newcastle Starting Lineup: Elliot, Gamez, Lascelles, Clark, Manquillo, Merino, Hayden, Ritchie, Perez, Atsu, Gayle.
Following last weekend's results, Huddersfield appear favourites after their impressive start and Wagner's team will be high on confidence.
One thing that is guaranteed is that both sides will make the most of this tie to propel their start to this campaign and with survival in the top division a chest of riches both will be equally determined to leave the stadium happy.
Prediction: Huddersfield 2-1 Newcastle