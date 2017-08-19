Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Huddersfield Town play hosts in the Premier League for the first ever time on Sunday, as they face familiar foes Newcastle United at the John Smith Stadium.

Rafael Benitez will be looking to bounce back from the Magpies' opening day defeat and push on, as they target Premier League survival.

David Wagner's side meanwhile made a dream start to their maiden campaign with an impressive 3-0 away humiliation of Crystal Palace.

Here's what to expect when these two familiar foes face off on Sunday.

