Italian Report Claims Newcastle Have Made £12m Move for Former Manchester City Striker

Despite already securing a deal for Joselu earlier in the week, Newcastle are interested in bringing in a new striker and have sent out a delegation to Italy to try and seal a deal for Stevan Jovetic, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Internazionale's Jovetic could be available for around £12m and has previous Premier League experience, having starred for Manchester City after a £20m move in 2013. However, the Montenegro forward failed to impress amid injuries and returned to Italy two years later.

It's unclear if the 27-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan at Sevilla, will be keen on a return to England following his unsuccessful spell in Manchester. During his time with the Citizens, Jovetic played 39 games in all competitions and scored 11 goals.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has made his disappointment clear with regards to the funds he has been given to spend this summer by owner Mike Ashley, while many Newcastle supporters have been left somewhat unconvinced by underwhelmed with the incomings in this summer's window.