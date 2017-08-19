Leeds United Striker Releases Statement Explaining Transfer-Related Absence From Sunderland Match
Leeds United striker Chris Wood has confirmed ongoing talks between his club and an unnamed Premier League side - with the potential move keeping him out of Saturday afternoon's game against Sunderland.
The New Zealand international is wanted by Sean Dyche's Burnley as a replacement for the departed Andre Gray, who has moved to Watford. And given recent developments, Wood has decided not to play against Sunderland on Saturday.
The forward took to Twitter to announce and explain his decision.
"Due to strong interest from a Premier League club, the ongoing discussions with the club, and given it has always been my ambition to play at the highest level, I don't feel it is right to play today," he tweeted.
"I wish the team all the best and hope the lads can pick up the three points."
Leeds have reportedly accepted a £15m offer for Wood, who scored 27 goals for them last season.
It is also believed that the player is due to undergo a medical on Sunday ahead of the move.