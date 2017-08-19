Soccer

Leeds United Striker Releases Statement Explaining Transfer-Related Absence From Sunderland Match

2 hours ago

Leeds United striker Chris Wood has confirmed ongoing talks between his club and an unnamed Premier League side - with the potential move keeping him out of Saturday afternoon's game against Sunderland.

The New Zealand international is wanted by Sean Dyche's Burnley as a replacement for the departed Andre Gray, who has moved to Watford. And given recent developments, Wood has decided not to play against Sunderland on Saturday.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The forward took to Twitter to announce and explain his decision.

"Due to strong interest from a Premier League club, the ongoing discussions with the club, and given it has always been my ambition to play at the highest level, I don't feel it is right to play today," he tweeted. 

"I wish the team all the best and hope the lads can pick up the three points."

Leeds have reportedly accepted a £15m offer for Wood, who scored 27 goals for them last season.

It is also believed that the player is due to undergo a medical on Sunday ahead of the move.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters