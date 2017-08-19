Leeds United Striker Releases Statement Explaining Transfer-Related Absence From Sunderland Match

Leeds United striker Chris Wood has confirmed ongoing talks between his club and an unnamed Premier League side - with the potential move keeping him out of Saturday afternoon's game against Sunderland.

The New Zealand international is wanted by Sean Dyche's Burnley as a replacement for the departed Andre Gray, who has moved to Watford. And given recent developments, Wood has decided not to play against Sunderland on Saturday.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The forward took to Twitter to announce and explain his decision.

"Due to strong interest from a Premier League club, the ongoing discussions with the club, and given it has always been my ambition to play at the highest level, I don't feel it is right to play today," he tweeted.

"I wish the team all the best and hope the lads can pick up the three points."

Leeds have reportedly accepted a £15m offer for Wood, who scored 27 goals for them last season.

It is also believed that the player is due to undergo a medical on Sunday ahead of the move.