Brighton's maiden Premier League campaign has suffered another early setback after they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

Shinji Okazaki and home debutant Harry Maguire clinched the points for Craig Shakespeare's home side with goals in each half to condemn the visitors to yet another top flight loss.

Brighton shows fighting spirit but ultimately gunned down by the sheer quality of the Foxes' attack and, in particular, man of the match and wantaway forward Riyad Mahrez.

It took all of 52 seconds for the home side to open the scoring. Mahrez's twinkle toes opened up space in the penalty area for a shot and, after the winger's effort was parried by Seagulls goalkeeper Matt Ryan, Okazaki was on hand to stab home the rebound from close range.

Okazaki was involved again soon after as he pounced on a lax touch by Markus Suttner but, after teeing up Jamie Vardy, the Japanese international's strike partner could only scuff his shot at the sprawling figure of Shane Duffy.

Ryan bravely dove at the feet of Vardy as he looked to pounce on Didier Ndidi's through ball as Leicester continued to up the ante before Glenn Murray had the ball in the net for the visitors. The veteran forward, though, was correctly flagged offside and saw his strike disallowed.

Referee Lee Probert waved away Brighton claims for a penalty after Wes Morgan charged down Jamie Murphy's goalbound effort, while Matty James and Okazaki wasted fantastic chances as the half drew to a close.

Almost 10 minutes into the second half and Leicester doubled their advantage. Mahrez was the provider yet again, with his inswinging corner to the back post being guided into the net by Maguire to bag his first goal since his summer switch from Hull City.

Substitute Tomer Hemed drew a superb diving save from Kasper Schmeichel as Brighton tried to force a way back into the match, while Lewis Dunk was in the right place to divert Mahrez's snap shot away from danger down the opposite end.

Mahrez and Solly March traded chances that were well held by Ryan and Schmeichel respectively, while Foxes fans were left concerned as talisman Vardy hobbled off with an apparent ankle problem in second-half stoppage time.

Try as Brighton might, though, they couldn't find a way past Leicester's stubborn defence and now head into next weekend desperate for points ahead of the first international break of the season.