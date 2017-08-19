Soccer

Leicester U-23s Captain Loaned Out to Belgian Sister Club for 2016/17 Campaign

an hour ago

Leicester City have taken a new loan route for one of their promising centre halves, as they have loaned Elliot Moore to another King Power Group owned football club.

The 20-year-old defender Elliott Moore has agreed a new two-year-deal with Leicester City and could be making his first appearance for Belgian club OH Leuven on Saturday night. 

The second tier Belgian side became a sister club to Leicester, earlier this year when the King Power Group gained ownership.

The loan deal will see the young Englishman at the Belgian club until January 2018, whilst the new deal he signed at Leicester will have Moore continue with the 2016 Premier League winners until 2019. 

Moore was a member of the England U-20s squad that won the Toulon tournament title in the summer.

