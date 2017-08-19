Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Insists He Won't Alter His Approach Against Friendly Foe Ronald Koeman

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that he has no plans to alter his approach when his side take on Everton on Monday night, in a match which will see the Spanish boss go head-to-head with former Barcelona teammate, and now Everton boss Ronald Koeman.

The pair played alongside each other in the 1990s and as such know each other well, but Guardiola has ruled out any attempts to switch up his tactics to pull a fast one on Koeman on Monday.

Although the Toffees boss has admitted to be looking to attack and exploit the space behind City's high defensive line, Guardiola remains unfazed and is simply focusing on his own gameplan ahead of his side's first home Premier League game of the campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the clash with Everton, via the Daily Mail, the City boss said: "It's not a secret. I have been a manager for years and I don't have to announce to all the managers in the world about the space in behind. They know that.'

"Even in the final of the Champions League there was a lot of space. I am not going to change.

Journo: 'Koeman said your high line leaves a lot of space at the back which could be exploited'



Pep "It's not a secret but I won't change" — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) August 19, 2017

With both clubs splashing the cash throughout the transfer window, expectations have risen accordingly for the two clubs.

Discussing the Toffees, Guardiola said: "They are a top squad and they have important players. They lost an important player, [Romelu] Lukaku, but they have a good group of players - midfield players and strikers. They are one the best teams in the Premier League, I am pretty sure of that.

With a vivid recollection of the heavy defeat - to the tune of 4-0 - inflicted by Everton at Goodison Park in January, the City boss is anticipating a similar approach from the Merseyside club.

He added: "I expect they will play the same way and attack our defence. Sandro [Ramirez] and [Wayne] Rooney are used to playing in that way.

"They have a strong defence. They have great players and are dangerous on the counter-attack."