Soccer

Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Insists He Won't Alter His Approach Against Friendly Foe Ronald Koeman

2 hours ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that he has no plans to alter his approach when his side take on Everton on Monday night, in a match which will see the Spanish boss go head-to-head with former Barcelona teammate, and now Everton boss Ronald Koeman. 

The pair played alongside each other in the 1990s and as such know each other well, but Guardiola has ruled out any attempts to switch up his tactics to pull a fast one on Koeman on Monday.

Although the Toffees boss has admitted to be looking to attack and exploit the space behind City's high defensive line, Guardiola remains unfazed and is simply focusing on his own gameplan ahead of his side's first home Premier League game of the campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the clash with Everton, via the Daily Mail, the City boss said: "It's not a secret. I have been a manager for years and I don't have to announce to all the managers in the world about the space in behind. They know that.'

"Even in the final of the Champions League there was a lot of space. I am not going to change.

With both clubs splashing the cash throughout the transfer window, expectations have risen accordingly for the two clubs.

Discussing the Toffees, Guardiola said: "They are a top squad and they have important players. They lost an important player, [Romelu] Lukaku, but they have a good group of players - midfield players and strikers. They are one the best teams in the Premier League, I am pretty sure of that.

With a vivid recollection of the heavy defeat - to the tune of 4-0 - inflicted by Everton at Goodison Park in January, the City boss is anticipating a similar approach from the Merseyside club.

He added: "I expect they will play the same way and attack our defence. Sandro [Ramirez] and [Wayne] Rooney are used to playing in that way.

"They have a strong defence. They have great players and are dangerous on the counter-attack."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters