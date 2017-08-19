English Premier League: Will Lukaku, Matic Make the Difference for Manchester United?

Manchester United hosts Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday as Week 2 of the 2017–18 Premier League season gets underway.

United comes off a resounding 4–0 win against West Ham as new signing Romelu Lukaku made an instant impact with a double on his EPL debut. Swansea drew Southhampton 0–0 and continues to await the fate of Gyilfi Sigurdsson, whose protracted transfer to Everton continues to hold up the club from making major additions.

The Red Devils will enter as favorites.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:30 a.m.

TV: NBCSN

