PHOTO: William Carvalho Drops Massive Hint on Social Media Amid West Ham Transfer Talk

West Ham transfer target William Carvalho has dropped a hint that he could be on his way to London Stadium, after posing for a picture with his friends - one of whom was making a rather revealing gesture.

The Hammers have offed Sporting CP over £30m for the defensive midfielder, £4.5m of which will come in the form of performance-based add ons. Formerly a target of Arsenal, the 25-year-old has built a reputation at the Estádio José Alvalade as one of the best midfield anchors in Europe.

The Portuguese international was snapped at lunch with three friends, while made the doing the infamous Irons symbol with his arms.

Great lunch with my homies 👌🏽 A post shared by D†CRUZ (@rubendacruz) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

West Ham have become increasingly frustrated recently over their pursuit of Carvalho after struggling to reach an agreement with his Lisbon-based club. Sporting have already lost a number of first team players this summer, with Rúben Semedo, Paulo Oliveira and Teófilo Gutiérrez all leaving Portugal during this transfer window.

Although there have been a number of high-profile arrivals in Lisbon, most notably of which are Marcos Acuña and Bruno Fernandes, manager Jorge Jesus is reluctant to allow their star player leave the club, especially with club captain Adrien Silva a transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs.

West Ham say Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez are all set to debut on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/HSBcPJIGMQ — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) August 11, 2017

Carvalho's arrival would see a new record signing through the doors in east London, having already broken their transfer record this summer in the form of Austrian international Marko Arnautović.





The Hammers have also signed former Manchester United striker Javier Hernández and fans are happy with the clubs transfer activity so far this summer, however, Carvalho's arrival would help push West Ham into contention for a consistent place in the Europa League in the future.