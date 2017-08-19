Soccer

Real Madrid Starlet Marco Asensio Tells PSG 'No Thanks' Following French Side's Big Spending Summer

2 hours ago

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is quickly becoming one of the most popular figures in football. 

Stunning performances towards the end of last season followed up by a strong U-21 Euros campaign and outings against rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup have skyrocketed the 21-year-old playmaker to the forefront of European football.

One thing that the former Mallorca man's new found stardom brings is rather unusual transfer rumours - with Asensio recently linked (tenuously) with moves to join Arsenal, Liverpool or most recently, Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the Parisians ability to lure Neymar to the Parc des Princes from Barcelona, Asensio has been quick to dash any rumours out there about a potential exit, as quoted by Goal.

"How much would PSG offer to sign me? No thanks," Asensio told ABC. "I'm very young, but I've been in professional football a long time and I know how things are going. They talk well for me, but I do not stop for a second in these matters."

It has been well documented in recent weeks that Asensio has a buyout clause in his current Real Madrid contract, believed to be in the region of £72m.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Despite still having five years left on his deal at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid are not prepared to take any chances on their star player and plan on inserting a €500m release clause into his new contract.


Madrid are understood to be keen on starting contract discussion as soon as possible over fears that Barcelona will meet his release clause, in an attempt to snatch the most promising young player in the Spanish capital.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters