Real Madrid Starlet Marco Asensio Tells PSG 'No Thanks' Following French Side's Big Spending Summer

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is quickly becoming one of the most popular figures in football.

Stunning performances towards the end of last season followed up by a strong U-21 Euros campaign and outings against rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup have skyrocketed the 21-year-old playmaker to the forefront of European football.

One thing that the former Mallorca man's new found stardom brings is rather unusual transfer rumours - with Asensio recently linked (tenuously) with moves to join Arsenal, Liverpool or most recently, Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio on Zinedine Zidane: "I’m not saying this because he’s coaching me, but I always wanted to be like Zidane. What a football player." pic.twitter.com/i41BypT1Iz — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 18, 2017

Despite the Parisians ability to lure Neymar to the Parc des Princes from Barcelona, Asensio has been quick to dash any rumours out there about a potential exit, as quoted by Goal.

"How much would PSG offer to sign me? No thanks," Asensio told ABC. "I'm very young, but I've been in professional football a long time and I know how things are going. They talk well for me, but I do not stop for a second in these matters."

It has been well documented in recent weeks that Asensio has a buyout clause in his current Real Madrid contract, believed to be in the region of £72m.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Despite still having five years left on his deal at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid are not prepared to take any chances on their star player and plan on inserting a €500m release clause into his new contract.





Madrid are understood to be keen on starting contract discussion as soon as possible over fears that Barcelona will meet his release clause, in an attempt to snatch the most promising young player in the Spanish capital.