Report Claims PSG Are Set to Complete £183m Transfer for Monaco Wonderkid 'Within Hours'

Kylian Mbappe's supposed switch to Paris Saint-Germain could be completed "within hours", according to shock reports emanating from Spain.

Mundo Deportivo has claimed that the Monaco wonderkid will officially become a PSG player before the end of Saturday, with a fee in the region of £183m having reportedly been agreed between the two French giants, and Mbappe will allegedly pen a contract worth £16.5m-a-season



Monaco had hoped to keep hold of their supremely talented striker for at least one more season, and had knocked back bids from leading European clubs such as Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, it appears that the reigning Ligue 1 champions have been powerless to prevent Les Parisiens from swooping for Mbappe, and the 18-year-old could become the next big coup for Unai Emery's men if reports are to be believed.

Mundo Deportivo goes on to claim that Mbappe will be unveiled to the press early next week if he signs on the dotted line, and will join fellow big-money signing Neymar in completing a sensational transfer to the Parc de Princes.

Mbappe's future has been consistently speculated about throughout the summer months as Europe's elite lined up to try and persuade him to leave Stade Louis II.

Monaco had stood firm in their attempts to keep hold of the France international, despite a number of Leonardo Jardim's title-winning squad being wrested away from the club.

Mbappe had started his side's first two games of the 2017/18 campaign, but was benched for the 4-1 triumph over Dijon last Sunday, as Jardim claimed he needed to "protect" his young protege.

However, Jardim and Mbappe are believed to have exchanged strong words with one another ahead of Friday's 1-0 victory over FC Metz in training, and the Brazilian head coach opted to leave the marksman out of his squad for that encounter after sending him home following the verbal spat.

That strained relationship now seems to have been the final straw in Monaco's attempts to retain Mbappe, and PSG will definitely be the beneficiaries if they complete their move for him.

Due to their extensive outlay on Neymar and Mbappe, PSG will be forced to sell some of their current stars to prevent UEFA from sanctioning them for breaking financial fair play rules, with Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler apparently on the way out as a result.

