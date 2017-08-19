Ronald Koeman Says Everton's Big Summer Has Justified His Decision to Move to Goodison Park

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has insisted that everyone can now see his reason for moving to Goodison Park last summer.

The Dutch manager spent two years at Southampton before departing on a new adventure last year. And he now seems to believe that his move has been vindicated.

The Toffees sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United last month, but have since brought in a plethora of new signings, with former Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson being the most recent - and Koeman doesn't intend to wrap up transfer business just yet.

“Sigurdsson has added value to the team, with his experience and with efficiency in his game," the former Holland international said, via the Mirror. “It doesn’t mean we’re done already.

“There must be a good deal and that’s a complete search. I’m sure, too, because the club shows its ambitions in the transfer market. I think everyone now understands why I chose Everton last year.

“The fact that Everton has a good squad is also proven by the number of requests from Dutch clubs we get for loaning our young talents."

Despite the interest in Everton players from clubs in his homeland, the coach isn't very keen on sending his youngster off to play on artificial grass, something which is becoming quite popular in the Netherlands.

“It may be good to explain that Eredivisie clubs who play on artificial grass are out of line with such requests," he said. “Those clubs are no longer taken seriously in England.

“I like a real pitch and there are plenty of them. What I saw in the first weekend on artificial turf, it didn’t really look like the Eredivisie. I cannot take it seriously anymore.”