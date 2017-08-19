Swansea 0-4 Man United: Ruthless Red Devils Record Back-to-Back 4-0 Wins as Lukaku Scores Again

Manchester United beat Swansea City 4-0 in Saturday's lunch time Premier League encounter at the Liberty stadium.

A first Man Utd goal for Eric Bailly on the stroke of half-time gave United the advantage then a trio of goals in the final ten minutes saw that Jose Mourinho's side picked up successive four nil victories.

Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored in a frantic six minute spell which saw the hosts collapse at an alarming rate. It was an entertaining affair in which Swansea were very much in the game for large parts but in the end, United's enviable quality shown through.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The Swans made two changes from that side which drew 0-0 at Southampton last Saturday. Summer signing Roque Mesa was given his debut in place of the injured Leon Britton in midfield whilst Kyle Bartley was recalled to the back four in place of Wayne Routledge.

Mourinho opted for the same XI who thrashed West Ham 4-0 on Sunday with Marcus Rashford partnering Romelu Lukaku in attack once again. Victor Lindelof was on the bench for the first time this season after missing the victory over the Hammers.

Jordan Ayew almost gave Paul Clement's side the perfect start when his near-post cross skimmed the bar and bounced wide, almost catching David de Gea out in the process. United hit back and came even closer to the opener when Phil Jones' header smashed off the bar with the home side clearing the danger.

1 - Eric Bailly has netted his first-ever league goal in his 67th top-flight appearance (La Liga & Premier League combined). Poached. pic.twitter.com/bXjDuYWKyH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2017

The former Blackburn man looked offside, despite no flag being raised but Mourinho's side tried to impose themselves on their hosts with little success. Swansea defended resolutely and tried to ask questions of the Red Devils with Bartley the unlikely source of an opening goal.

The 26-year-old beat Bailly to a corner but only managed to flick his header wide. Then, on 39 minutes, the 6'4 man had an even better chance but again was off target with his header. Rashford had perhaps the games best opportunity in between Bartley's efforts but Lukasz Fabianski was equal to it.

Alfie Mawson's poor back header sent the United striker through on goal but his tame chip was easily snuffed out by Fabianski, who stood his ground and caught the ball. However, on the stroke of half-time United weren't to be denied and they scored through Bailly. The centre-back reacted quickest after Paul Pogba's header was brilliantly saved by the 'keeper and he turned it in from almost the goal line.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The goal felt somewhat harsh on the home side but United were good value for their lead at the break, who always looked the most likely to score. Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan had further efforts on goal for United during the first 15 minutes of the second period but Tammy Abraham almost scored his first Premier League goal.

Jones and Bailly had gone to sleep after Tom Carroll fired a cross into the United box but the Chelsea loanee couldn't direct his header goalwards. It was better from Swansea and they introduced Routledge and Luciano Narsingh for Mesa and Bartley in a bid to up the ante on 66 minutes.

Another Swansea corner caused panic and Abraham came close again but he was just unable to make contact with the ball then Leroy Fer gave Pogba a chance from a promising free-kick after he fouled Daley Blind.

The France international curled his 25-yard effort just over the ball as United tried to put the game to bed. Then, in a ruthless six minute spell, Mourinho witnessed his side score an incredible three times to truly bury the Swans. Lukaku scored his third goal in just his second appearance and Pogba scored just minutes afterwards. Both goals assisted by the impressive Mkhitaryan.

Substitute Anthony Martial then added the gloss to a fine United victory with an assured finish. Pogba teed up his countryman and after a piercing run the forward finished into the bottom corner with an assured finish.

Another game, another 4-0 win for United who looked brilliant from start to finish. The Welsh side put up an admiral fight but the collapse in the final ten minutes allowed United to sharpen their claws and send a message to the rest of the league.