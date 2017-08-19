Top Journalist Backs Alexis Sanchez Exit & Top 4 Struggle for Arsenal This Season

The Times football journalist Henry Winter has tipped Arsenal to miss out on the top four again this season.

Winter has also suggested that he expects Arsenal star Alexis Sánchez to secure a move away from the club before the 11pm deadline on August 31.





Alexis has only recently returned to Arsenal following an impressive Confederations Cup run, to which the forward was then granted an extended holiday along with defender Shkodran Mustafi.

Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere training ahead of Arsenal's match against Stoke on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/x051RThzK9 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 18, 2017

"I think Arsenal will finish top six, but I'd be surprised if they get into the Champions League," Winter told The Times' The Game podcast, as quoted by the Express. "It was great entertainment at Arsenal the other night and I know they have centre-halves to come back in but they've got to sort out the Sanchez situation.

"I assume he's gonna leave in this window. Unless he is going to be 100 per cent committed what is the point of holding on to him. Are they gonna offer £300,000 a week? I'm not sure they will.

"I think maybe he looks around and thinks ok Lacazette but there's not enough players in here who are gonna match his work rate and match his ambition and I can completely understand why he wants to leave."

Having completed the club-record signing of Alexandre Lacazette earlier this summer, as well as signing Bosnian international Sead Kolašinac, Arsenal have come into the new season in a strong position.





However, the uncertainty of Alexis' future, along with that of Mesut Özil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has cast doubts of Arsenal's title credentials moving forward.