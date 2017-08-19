VfL Wolfsburg 0-3 Borussia Dortmund: Peter Bosz's Side Stuns Wolves on Opening Day

Peter Bosz secured his first win in the Bundesliga on the opening day of the new season, Borussia Dortmund claiming a comfortable victory at the Volkswagen Arena.

The opening 10 minutes had a very similar feel to a sparring match in boxing. Dortmund clearly weren't risking an all guns blazing approach like they did last week in the super cup. Despite the more conservative start to the game, both sides had a few half chances but nothing that either Koen Casteels or Roman Bürki struggled to keep out.

Versatile midfielder Gonzalo Castro had the first real opportunity of the game, however, he was unable to turn Christian Pulisic's cross into the back of the net. Just minutes later, the USA international put Dortmund in front, finishing off a wonderful counter attacking move.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

Before the half hour mark, defender Marc Barta provided a strike that will be an early contender for goal of the season.





Although there was a question of offside, the Spaniard picked the ball up in space down the Wolfsburg left, cutting inside onto his right foot and from an acute angle, finessing the ball in off the bar at Casteels' back post.

The last action of the first half saw ex-Dortmund star Jakub Błaszczykowski come off the pitch through injury, with exciting young striker Landry Dimata replacing the experienced Poland international.





It took just 14 minutes into the restart for last seasons top goalscorer to get his name on the scoresheet in typical fashion. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slotted the ball into an empty goal after a stunning squared pass from the exciting Pulisic, putting Dortmund into a comfortable and deserved lead.





It had appeared that Wolfsburg had pulled one goal back through Mario Gómez, however, the goal was correctly ruled out on review, the referee keen to utilise the use of VAR this season.

Dortmund closed off the game in fantastic fashion, limiting Wolfsburg in possession. Despite a penalty claim from striker Gómez, Wolfsburg failed to create enough chances to get past the Dortmund back line.





A late spat between Nuri Sahin and Maxi Arnold, in which the German appeared to elbow Dortmund's Turkish international, was the last real talking point in the game, ending what had been a feisty encounter throughout.