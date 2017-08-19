VIDEO: Hamburg Winger Hilariously Injures Himself With Absurd Goal Celebration

Hanburg's Nicolai Muller will definitely be staying away from corner flags after his embarrassing ordeal on Saturday.

The winger put his side ahead of Augsburg in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday quite early in the second half, but his elation was short-lived, as a bizarre ballerina celebration would send him crashing into the corner flag.

BIZAR! Nicolai Müller scoort voor HSV, maar struikelt bij het vieren over de cornervlag. Einde wedstrijd voor hem 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Bt0YKRaujZ — Bundesliganieuws (@Bundesliga81) August 19, 2017

Muller's teammates, seemingly unaware of his misery, rushed over to join him in wild embrace, but it was quite apparent that the player was in a considerable amount of pain as he clutched his right knee immediately after going down.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

He was then forced to leave the game, compounding his humiliation, and the Hamburg manager must be quite upset having a player this early in the campaign through something as simple as a goal celebration.

Hamburg, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead. But Muller's gaffe could leave them short a man for some time still.