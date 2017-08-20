Anthony Martial Makes Persistent Fan's Day by Finally Responding to Him on Twitter

Patience really is a virtue...

Anthony Martial made a fan's day in the early hours of Sunday morning after he responded to a fan who had been tweeting the winger for 78 days.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

AJ (username @ANTHONYMART11AL) had been trying to prompt a message back from the French winger for over two months before he finally replied after his showing off the bench against Swansea.

AJ had been trying to get the former Monaco star's attention through compliments and letting him know what has been going on in his life, such as graduating university, and he must have been nearing the end of his endeavors as suggested by his tweet of 'Day 77: @Hello @AnthonyMartial. I might stop. I don't think Anthony will reply'.

The 21-year-old came through though, and responded with a 'raised hands' emoji upon reading his latest tweet in the long-running thread.



🙌🏾 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) August 19, 2017

It's safe to say the response made AJ's day, who then proclaimed his undying love for Martial and revealed that his notifications were 'going crazy'.

Martial must have been in a good mood to have taken some time out to reply - he struck again for Manchester United against Swansea and will surely now be knocking on Jose Mourinho's door for a start against Leicester next Saturday.

