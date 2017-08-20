Arsenal and Tottenham Bid for Club Brugge Academy Graduate Agent Confirms

Belgian defender Bjorn Engels has been making heads turn in last couple of days as his agent confirms the player has sparked an interest from close Premier League rivals.

Speaking to Calciomercato regarding his client's transfer, Ivan Reggiani confirmed to the Italian press that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have bid for Engels at a reported fee of €10m.

"I see him more in the Premier League, he's a player I would definitely invest in, because he still has a relatively affordable figure, about €10m. I wouldn't think twice," Reggiani said.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

The answer was given regarding whether or not the young Belgian would play in Serie A for Sampdoria and the Italian agent insisted that both North London clubs were fighting for the signing of Engels.

"The only problem, as I know, is that both Arsenal and Tottenham have already made concrete offers. I think at the moment with Sampdoria there is no history for the player."

With Gabriel sold off to Valencia on the 18th August, Arsene Wenger has his eye set on a new defender despite having four solid centre halves in Koscielny, Mertesacker, Mustafi and Holding.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

Engels' purchase may signal the end for one of Arsenal's defenders. As for Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino is yet to make an impact signing this summer as he has stated previously that he his happy with his current squad.