Arsenal Set to Make Late Bid for Ross Barkley With Spurs Stalling Over Deal for Everton Midfielder

Arsenal could be set to make a late bid for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley with Spurs stalling over the transfer, according to Transfer Market Web.

The England international is expected to leave the Toffees this summer having fallen out-of-favour with manager Ronald Koeman.

Spurs have been tracking Barkley throughout the summer, but chairman Daniel Levy has not yet been able to complete a deal.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

The 23-year-old is reportedly determined to leave Everton having seen his career stagnate in recent seasons.

Arsenal could offer Barkley an escape route and launch a late bid before the close of the transfer window.

Arsene Wenger is believed to still be looking to add to his squad having secured the signing of striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Barkley has reportedly been identified as a potential replacement for playmaker Santi Cazorla, who has been out with a long-term injury and is not expected to be given a new contract.





Everton boss Koeman admitted earlier this week that Barkley's future remains unclear.





"I don't know. I don't know. There is no update about his situation," he said. "I will wait until the end of August [before deciding whether Barkley will be part of his plans for this season]."

Barkley has made 179 appearances in all competitions for Everton since making his debut for the club under David Moyes in 2010.

He is currently out with a hamstring injury and has not yet been set a return date.