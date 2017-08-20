Soccer

Bristol City's Bobby Reid Sparks Interest from Premier League Sides Everton and Leicester City

42 minutes ago

Bristol City midfielder Bobby Reid has been lighting up the Championship in the past couple of weeks as he has scored a total of four goals in four games.

The Sunday People reports that Reid's impressive start in the second tier has caught the attention of Premier League sides Everton and Leicester City, as well as fellow Championship side Middlesbrough. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Last season Reid stood out for Bristol as he created a total of 23 chances whilst maintaining a 77% passing accuracy average.

He has progressed through the ranks in the Bristol youth team as well as gained experience from loans spells to Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic and Plymouth Argyle.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Out of the suitors, Everton look the most likely to bring Reid to the Premier League as Ronald Koeman looks to make his 13th signing of the window in his new transformation of the club.

Leicester on the other hand may sway Reid due to Craig Shakespeare's set up and the fact that the Foxes were once Premier League champions.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

With the amount of players in the Toffees squad already, it may dissuade Reid from a move to Merseyside as chances to play might be minimal due to the quality of players in midfield.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has also recently signed for Everton and Koeman will surely favour him over Reid in the starting XI.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters