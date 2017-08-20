Chelsea Looks at Cheaper Alternative to Danny Drinkwater as They Are Unwilling to Pay the Price

With the departure of Nemanja Matic, Chelsea are looking to add back in their midfield despite signing Tiemoue Bakayoko in the summer.

Antonio Conte was interested in Leicester's Danny Drinkwater having already bid £20m for the Premier League winning midfielder.

Leicester have however rejected the offer and set the Englishman's price tag at £40m, forcing Chelsea to look at a significantly cheaper alternative: Paris Saint-Germain's Grzegorz Krychowiak, as the Sun reports.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Polish anchorman is currently available for a loan deal due to the arrival of transfer record breaker Neymar from Barcelona.

Other than Chelsea, Krychowiak has caught the interest of Arsenal as Arsene Wenger has been a long-time admirer of the midfielder.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Having him at Chelsea will allow Conte to give a break to his midfield as he has proven ability in Europe, winning the Europa League with Sevilla back in 2016.

Statistics from the Poland international's first season at PSG show that Krychowiak has maintained an outstanding 92% passing accuracy average combined with 28 clearances and 16 interceptions.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Should Chelsea fail to seal Krychowiak, Conte has had his eyes set on Everton's Idrissa 'Gana' Gueye, who created more tackles than N'Golo Kante last season at 135.

He also created a total of 80 interceptions last season, only one behind Kante.