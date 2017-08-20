Crystal Palace Boss Frank de Boer Focuses on the Positives Following Narrow Anfield Defeat

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has lamented his side's misfortune as Liverpool's Sadio Mane converted following a lucky break of the ball, but the Dutch manager has insisted that there are still positives to take from his side's 1-0 defeat at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

With golden opportunities in front of goal not taken, the Eagles failed to secure their first points of the season, but De Boer is adamant that results will come as the game plan evolves.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking following his side's defeat, he was asked if there were some positives from the game, despite some missed chances - he said, via football.london: "Yeah of course, I think we played 95 minutes very concentrated.

"At the end you know these kind of games are decisive the chances that you get you have to punish them of course Christian [Benteke] had the biggest one.





"For me the positive thing is we were really concentrated and played as a team, and stuck to the plan that we planned for before the game.

I know we've lost but that was so much better than last weekend.



Defensively we looked up for it. I fully expected us to let in 5. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) August 19, 2017

"That's a compliment for the squad that I already told them after the game if you do this with this kind of intensity and discipline the results will come.

"Of course Liverpool are always difficult to play against, especially at Anfield, to lose 1-0 is very disappointing because we worked so hard, we deserved more but I am convinced if we show this every week the points will come.''

Asked if he was disappointed at how his side conceded the goal, he added: "I didn't think it was lack of concentration but he [Milivojevic] was out of control. I don't really know what happened but I think we were in control at that moment, and suddenly it was at Mane's feet.

"We dealt so well during the minutes before and also after it and then it's even harder when you concede a goal like that.

"We were very disciplined, I think we frustrated them, they had to play around us and not between us, that's again a very good compliment for the team but you have to reward yourself for that, at the end it's all about the points and we are still with empty hands right now but again I am confident that we are going to get points very soon."