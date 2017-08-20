Danny Murphy Irks Leicester City Fans by Claiming That Riyad Mahrez Is 'Too Good' for the Foxes

BBC Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy claimed that Riyad Mahrez has outgrown the club, and that "he's too good for Leicester now".



Analysing Leicester's 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday, Murphy shared his views on the Algerian who has been pushing for a move all summer.

Supplying both of Leicester's goals, Mahrez was at his very best against the newly-promoted side, displaying both trickery and creativity.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Murphy continued: "He's playing so well, with such confidence, skill and creativity he needs a bigger stage. And he needs to play with better players to see how good he can become."





The only club to make an official bid for Mahrez is Italian side AS Roma, whose £32m attempt did not meet Leicester's valuation.





Scoring 17 goals and assisting 10 in Leicester's title-winning season, speculation has surrounded the star ever since.

Handing in a transfer request this summer, an exit appeared imminent - but unlike other big names this summer, Mahrez has kept his head down and let his football do the talking.

Riyad Mahrez's game by numbers vs. Brighton:



90% pass accuracy

6 crosses

4 shots

4 take-ons

2 chances created

2 interceptions

1 assist



🔥 pic.twitter.com/T39p71Vkdg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2017

Winning the Premier League, PFA Player of the Year and even being nominated for the Balon d'Or, Mahrez has gone from zero to hero since joining Leicester for a mere £450k. Murphy praised Leicester for their role in his career but stressed the need for him to move on:





“He's had a fairytale at Leicester and they've done tremendously well and given him the platform. But he should be playing regularly in the Champions League and showing us his talents.”

While Leicester City's valuation is unknown, what we do know is that they won't let their best player go on the cheap.

With a host of European clubs interested in the Algerian, Mahrez remains a big fish in a little pond - waiting to be hooked out and put on display in the Champions League fish market (maybe I've taken the metaphor too far).