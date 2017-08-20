Soccer

Dortmund Open the Door for Dembele Transfer Move But Say it Will Only Materialise Under 1 Condition

42 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund appear to have softened their stance over prized asset Ousmane Dembele and opened the door for him to make a potential move away from the club.

The young Frenchman has been courted by Barcelona for most of the summer, and recently failed to show up to training with the rest of his teammates.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The winger went AWOL, but the club say that he is allowed to come back and train but just on his own, which will only fuel speculation that he will transfer to the Nou Camp in the next couple of weeks - especially after his representatives said he only wanted to play for the Spanish giants.

Dortmund appear open to letting Dembele leave after an initial hard stance over the player - as reported by Sport, the club have said they will sell under one condition; that condition was not specified but is presumably that Barca stump up the right money.

Sporting director Michael Zorc told Sky Germany: "We have a clear position. If it is fulfilled, Dembélé will be transferred this summer. If not, Dembélé will stay here. We won’t wait until the last day for this decision."

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

The former Rennes prospect has seen his stock rise high after an impressive debut campaign last season - he is now viewed as one of the world's hottest young talents along with the likes of compatriot Kylian Mbappe.

Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 3-0 away from home in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday, but Dembele was ominously left out of the squad.

