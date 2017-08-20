Fox in the Box or One Dimensional? Stat Reveals West Ham Striker Loves a Close Range Goal

Javier Hernandez showed West Ham just what he can do during the 3-2 loss to Southampton on Saturday.

Despite the Hammers suffering a last-minute defeat and remaining without a point in the Premier League from their first two matches, Hernandez displayed his poaching abilities with two clinical finishes to keep West Ham in the match.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

His efforts were ultimately undone by Charlie Austin's penalty, given after Pablo Zabaleta bundled into Maya Yoshida, but the two strikes continued a curious goalscoring streak Hernandez has been on dating back to his time with Manchester United.

According to OptaJoe, each one of Hernandez's 38 Premier League goals have come from inside the box, showing the kind of game the Mexico international plays and displaying his knack for strikes as a fox in the box.

But will that gameplan work for West Ham this season? Slaven Bilic's side were forced to live off scraps on Saturday following Marko Arnautovic's red card, but the tactics succeeded and Hernandez looked as though he had rescued his side a point from the brink of defeat.

100% - All 38 of Javier Hernández's Premier League goals have come from inside the box. Scraps. pic.twitter.com/oAuGaTMk2q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2017

However, there is still much to work on for West Ham as they have now conceded seven goals in their opening two Premier League matches, despite an improved attacking display against Southampton in comparison to their tame showing on the first weekend against Manchester United.

Hernandez became known as an impact substitute during his time at Old Trafford, often appearing from the bench to score late equalisers and winners, but West Ham fans will be hoping he can score goals in whatever role he plays for the side.