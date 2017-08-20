Soccer

Fox in the Box or One Dimensional? Stat Reveals West Ham Striker Loves a Close Range Goal

2 hours ago

Javier Hernandez showed West Ham just what he can do during the 3-2 loss to Southampton on Saturday.

Despite the Hammers suffering a last-minute defeat and remaining without a point in the Premier League from their first two matches, Hernandez displayed his poaching abilities with two clinical finishes to keep West Ham in the match.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

His efforts were ultimately undone by Charlie Austin's penalty, given after Pablo Zabaleta bundled into Maya Yoshida, but the two strikes continued a curious goalscoring streak Hernandez has been on dating back to his time with Manchester United.

According to OptaJoe, each one of Hernandez's 38 Premier League goals have come from inside the box, showing the kind of game the Mexico international plays and displaying his knack for strikes as a fox in the box.

But will that gameplan work for West Ham this season? Slaven Bilic's side were forced to live off scraps on Saturday following Marko Arnautovic's red card, but the tactics succeeded and Hernandez looked as though he had rescued his side a point from the brink of defeat.

However, there is still much to work on for West Ham as they have now conceded seven goals in their opening two Premier League matches, despite an improved attacking display against Southampton in comparison to their tame showing on the first weekend against Manchester United.

Hernandez became known as an impact substitute during his time at Old Trafford, often appearing from the bench to score late equalisers and winners, but West Ham fans will be hoping he can score goals in whatever role he plays for the side.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters