Gary Lineker Tweets What We're All Thinking as Stoke New Boy Jese Rodriguez Shines on Debut

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker is often the source for great banter on Twitter, and the 56-year-old was at it again in the wake of Arsenal's defeat to Stoke on Saturday evening.

The Gunners were sub-par at the Bet365 Stadium and ended up losing the game 1-0 to their bogey team of recent years - prompting those ever-familiar cries of #WengerOut afterwards.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Something else that's ever-familiar to do with Stoke is the notion that new players may find life difficult playing for or against the club following a transfer, or that superstar players may theoretically struggle.

The common phrase that has been coined over the years is 'But can they do it on a wet Tuesday night in Stoke?' and that was exactly the route Mr. Lineker went down when discussing Jese.

Jesé showing he can do it on a wet Saturday night in Stoke. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 19, 2017

The star, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, enjoyed a terrific debut for the Potters and hit the game's only goal to secure Stoke's first points of the season.

The former Real Madrid flop is hoping for a renaissance following an underwhelming start to his career, and the 24-year-old, who was farmed out on loan to Las Palmas for the back end of last season, is hoping to make his mark in the Premier League.

