Soccer

Girona Coach Makes Hilarious Claim About What Diego Simeone Had to Do to Inspire Atletico Comeback

42 minutes ago

Diego Simeone has emerged as one of world football's top coaches over the past few years and has an impressive haul of trophies considering the general dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Not only is Simeone a fantastic manager, but he's also a huge character and if these latest claims are anything to go by, then he's a certified nutter as well.

Atletico Madrid kicked off their season against newly-promoted Girona, but could only manage a 2-2 draw at the Estadi Montilivi following two Cristhian Stuani headers and a red card for star man Antoine Griezmann.

Rage can make people do the funniest things, and according to Girona coach Pablo Machin (as tweeted by Spanish football reporter Richard Martin), it all got a bit much at half-time for the flustered Argentine, who apparently 'got his balls out', no less.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Why the 47-year-old felt compelled to do this is anyone's guess, and where Simeone was for Machin to be able to witness this unusual display of emotion is also anyone's guess.

Never change, Diego. Never change...

