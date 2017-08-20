Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newcastle United: Aaron Mooy Strike Enough to See Off Dismal Newcastle

Rafa Benitez was looking for his side's first win of the Premier League season, but was without key men Jonjo Shelvey, Paul Dummet and Florian Lejeune for this game due to suspension and injurites picked up in the season opener.

Huddersfield on the other hand were looking to continue their fantastic start to their maiden Premier League season, after beating Crystal Palace 0-3 last weekend.

Huddersfield Town are the only side in history to have won every @premierleague game they've played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 20, 2017

The first twenty minutes of the game saw the home side dominate the ball, as Newcastle continued to give away possession at the start of the half.

The Terriers created five chances in the first 15 minutes, with the best of those coming from Tom Ince who's powerful right-footed shot was well saved by Rob Elliot.

Newcastle continued to be careless in possession, however a quick one two between Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie saw them create their first chance, as Ritchie's curling right-footed shot was well saved by Huddersfield keeper Lossl in the 16th minute.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Newcastle eventually seemed to settle into the half after 25 minutes, finally seeming to limit Huddersfield's ability to create chances.

The end of the half ended nervously for the away side. A last ditch tackle from Mbemba stopped a clear goal-scoring chance and the resulting Huddersfield corner was eventually scrambled to safety on the half time whistle.

Huddersfield had dominated the first half and finally got the goal they had deserved on the 50th minute via Aaron Mooy.

Newcastle gave the midfielder far too much time and space,as he played a quick one-two before curling a guided shot into the far right corner of Rob Elliot's goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Benitez brought new signing Joselu on in order to try and change the game and grab an equalizer. The striker, signed from Stoke, held the ball up well and had a few shots on target before the end of the game only to see them comfortably saved by Lossl.

Ayoze Perez blasted a chance over the bar after latching onto the second ball from a corner, but that was the closest Newcastle came to an equaliser.

Overall Newcastle lacked the creativity needed to create chances, or the ability to maintain possession in vital areas. As a result the Terriers went on to claim another well-deserved Premier League victory in a dominant display.