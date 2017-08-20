Jurgen Klopp Gives Bizarre Update on Philippe Coutinho Future After Third Barcelona is Rejected

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a bizarre update on the future of Philippe Coutinho after a third bid from Barcelona was turned down.

The Reds immediately turned down Barcelona's latest bid of £119m but it has since emerged that only £80m of the fee would have been upfront, with the rest being made up of potential add-ons.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

When asked whether Coutinho would be leaving should an offer of £130m come in, Klopp hilariously responded via by the Express: "They didn't offer that, we said no, yet they offered, I think tomorrow they will offer a McDonald's Happy Meal and we get the toy as well!?"





Liverpool have remained insistent that Coutinho is not for sale throughout the window, releasing a statement earlier in August confirming that the Brazil international will be a member of Klopp's squad come September.





While Liverpool have rejected all offers so far, the Merseyside club are believed to want £140m for former Inter Milan midfielder Coutinho, who contributed 13 goals and seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances last season as his side finished fourth.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the summer, while speculation regarding his future has increased since Neymar swapped Barcelona's Nou Camp for Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes.





He has handed in a transfer request but signed a new five-year contract with no release clause in January, supposedly keeping him at the club until 2022.