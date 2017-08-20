Jurgen Klopp Gives Bizarre Update on Philippe Coutinho Future After Third Barcelona is Rejected
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a bizarre update on the future of Philippe Coutinho after a third bid from Barcelona was turned down.
The Reds immediately turned down Barcelona's latest bid of £119m but it has since emerged that only £80m of the fee would have been upfront, with the rest being made up of potential add-ons.
When asked whether Coutinho would be leaving should an offer of £130m come in, Klopp hilariously responded via by the Express: "They didn't offer that, we said no, yet they offered, I think tomorrow they will offer a McDonald's Happy Meal and we get the toy as well!?"
Liverpool have remained insistent that Coutinho is not for sale throughout the window, releasing a statement earlier in August confirming that the Brazil international will be a member of Klopp's squad come September.
While Liverpool have rejected all offers so far, the Merseyside club are believed to want £140m for former Inter Milan midfielder Coutinho, who contributed 13 goals and seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances last season as his side finished fourth.
Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the summer, while speculation regarding his future has increased since Neymar swapped Barcelona's Nou Camp for Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes.
He has handed in a transfer request but signed a new five-year contract with no release clause in January, supposedly keeping him at the club until 2022.