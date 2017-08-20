Jurgen Klopp Hails His 'Outstanding' Defence Following Liverpool's Victory Over Crystal Palace

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed his 'outstanding' defence after his side kept a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Sadio Mane broke the deadlock for the Reds in the 73rd minute after Liverpool were initially unable to break down a stubborn Eagles defence, but Klopp has credited his back-line as a key reason why his side were able to collect three points at Anfield.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking following his side's victory, Klopp said, via the Independent: “The defending was outstanding today.

“If you know the other team will play long balls you know you have to try and stay as high as possible for as long as possible. I think we did that very well.''

When asked about the contribution of the club's debutant at left-back, Andy Robertson, the German manager was full of praise.

Andrew Robertson's Liverpool debut by numbers:



87% pass accuracy

10 crosses

3 chances created



Spent 70.3% of his time in Palace's half. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8t4IDvLvJr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2017

“Everybody can now see how good Robbo – with a few more sessions – can be, especially in offensive situations. His crosses are a real threat.

“When we think a little bit about how we would feel playing our first game at Anfield, you cannot be full of joy because there’s a lot of pressure on yourself. He did really well.''

Despite statistics suggesting Liverpool had it easy against the Eagles, Klopp admitted it was tough going against Frank de Boer's side: “It was a hard job. I have no idea how much we had the ball but it was a lot.

Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace FT:



Shots: 18-4

Pass accuracy: 84%-69%

Chances created: 9-3

Possession: 63%-37%



Mané the Match-winner. pic.twitter.com/DEJpUW4kqb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2017

“We had moments in the first half but had to be more patient because they were deep. We didn't score but we didn't give counter attacks away.

“Second half we did it better, the first part was really good. We were really awake and defended really well and I loved the goal because it was not a clear situation. It was a counter pressing situation.

“We had other chances but I am completely happy with how we did the job today.''

Although Liverpool have secured their first Premier League victory of the season, attention did not drift too far away from the drama surrounding Philippe Coutinho, who is currently out of the team with a 'back injury,' which flared up at the time of Barcelona's interest.

Klopp wad particularly blunt in his response to questions about Coutinho, he added: “No nothing new from the injury side.

“If I speak to the owners [about Coutinho] I don’t think this is a situation I should talk about here but I am informed about everything in the club. Nothing has changed.”