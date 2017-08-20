Soccer

Juventus Looking to Sign Bayern's Renato Sanches on Loan After Wonderkid Fails to Impress Ancelotti

32 minutes ago

Serie A champions Juventus are still looking to beef up their midfield this summer, but aren't keen on spending much.

The Italian outfit signed Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain this week, forking out just €20m to get the transfer past the line. And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (H/T Football Italia), they're now looking to add Bayern Munich and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches on a loan deal.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Bayern have made it quite clear that they aren't interested in selling their player, not even with a buy-back clause, but aren't averse to sending him out on loan to play more regularly.


AC Milan are also trying to sign the 20-year-old, and Carlo Ancelotti, who has a rich history with the club - having worked there both as a player and manager - would certainly prefer it if Sanches went there instead.

"Milan have had a great transfer window so far," the Italian coach said earlier this summer.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"They have a better team this year and they’ll fight for the Scudetto, I wish them the best. With regard to my time, Milan has changed a lot but I have good memories.

"I’m always happy to face Milan because I’m still a Milan fan and I push my players to become Milan fans.

"Sanches? Right now he’s working for us, but yes I’m working to make him a Milan fan. There’s nothing new on his future."


Sanches himself will probably not want a Juve move as he would not be first choice. Milan, despite all of their new signings, would provide a better environment for him to spread his wings and further develop in his midfield role.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters