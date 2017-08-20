Juventus Looking to Sign Bayern's Renato Sanches on Loan After Wonderkid Fails to Impress Ancelotti

Serie A champions Juventus are still looking to beef up their midfield this summer, but aren't keen on spending much.

The Italian outfit signed Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain this week, forking out just €20m to get the transfer past the line. And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (H/T Football Italia), they're now looking to add Bayern Munich and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches on a loan deal.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Bayern have made it quite clear that they aren't interested in selling their player, not even with a buy-back clause, but aren't averse to sending him out on loan to play more regularly.





AC Milan are also trying to sign the 20-year-old, and Carlo Ancelotti, who has a rich history with the club - having worked there both as a player and manager - would certainly prefer it if Sanches went there instead.

"Milan have had a great transfer window so far," the Italian coach said earlier this summer.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"They have a better team this year and they’ll fight for the Scudetto, I wish them the best. With regard to my time, Milan has changed a lot but I have good memories.

"I’m always happy to face Milan because I’m still a Milan fan and I push my players to become Milan fans.

"Sanches? Right now he’s working for us, but yes I’m working to make him a Milan fan. There’s nothing new on his future."





Sanches himself will probably not want a Juve move as he would not be first choice. Milan, despite all of their new signings, would provide a better environment for him to spread his wings and further develop in his midfield role.