Soccer

Liverpool Struck With Fresh Blow With Adam Lallana Injury Absence Expected to Be Extended

32 minutes ago

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could be out of action until mid-December - a longer absence than initially expected. 

The England midfielder picked up a thigh injury during the Audi Cup final against Atletico Madrid before the start of the season, and it was thought that he would have been back in action by November.

Marcio Rodrigo Machado/GettyImages

However, Paul Joyce of the Times has suggested that Lallana could miss a period far longer than those three months.

"[Jurgen] Klopp’s problem is Lallana is likely to be out until December with a thigh problem and there is no way of knowing how Coutinho will react to still being on Merseyside on September 1," a line in the report read.

"This is certainly not news we would have wanted," Klopp said after the midfielder was assessed following the incident.

“Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September.

“Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see.

“He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see.”

The German could see his midfield further depleted, given Barcelona's interest in Philippe Coutinho. But the same report suggests that the La Liga side are ready to give up their pursuit of the Brazilian.

