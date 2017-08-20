Manchester City are ready to bid £70m in an effort to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates and has been missing from Arsenal's squads for their first two Premier League matches of the season - the 4-3 win over Leicester and the 1-0 defeat to Stoke.

The former Barcelona attacker, who is currently out injured with an abdominal strain, will be pursued by City up until the 11pm deadline on August 31, according to the Mirror, who believe Arsenal remain hopeful that Sanchez will sign a new contract worth £300,000-a-week.

City are not the only club thought to be in the hunt for Sanchez, who scored 24 goals and added 10 assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season as Arsenal finished fifth and won the FA Cup, with Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring the ex-Udinese man.

While Arsenal have maintained their firm stance over Sanchez, insisting he is not for sale, City believe an offer of £70m would convince the Gunners to let their star man go and not risk him leaving for nothing next year.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

City already have a number of attacking players in their squad, with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero starting up front in the 2-0 win over Brighton in their first Premier League fixture of the season.

Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva are also available to Pep Guardiola, who worked with Sanchez during their time together at Barcelona.