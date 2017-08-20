Marco Silva Claims His Watford Side 'Deserved' 0-2 Victory Against Bournemouth

Watford manager Marco Silva has expressed his delight with his team as the Hornets won 2-0 against Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The victory marked Watford's first win of the new Premier League campaign and Silva stated to the press that his team thoroughly deserved the win, Hertfordshire Mercury understands.

The two goals for Watford came in the last 20 minutes of the match as new kid Richarlison and substitute Etienne Capoue found the back of the net. Silva was happy with his team.

"Of course I am happy," he said. "Firstly because I saw a very good game - both teams played to try and win the game and I think everybody in the stadium liked the match.

"I'm happy because we won the match and because we really deserved the three points."

Silva also praised Eddie Howe's Bournemouth for their performance in the first half of the match, which saw efforts from players on both sides.

"[It was] a balanced first half. We had two very good chances - Bournemouth did too. Our second half [display] was really very good and we controlled the game.

"They play good football normally at home, with their two midfielders and with their idea of playing football, they cause problems for opponents."

However, Silva concluded that his team were simply the better side by the end as they were creating more chances and applying pressure to the Cherries' defence.

"We controlled them very well and put lots of pressure on them. We had quality with the ball and personality. I think we deserved [the win]."

Although Nathaniel Chalobah and Andre Gray were the highlights of Watford's victory, Silva was impressed by his new signing and goalscorer Richarlison.

"It's a good sign. I'm sure when we analyse the match tomorrow or Monday we'll see very good things. We prepared very well and the players did everything like we prepared.

"It's important, of course, it's [only] the second match of the season and for some of our players today was the first match in the Premier League."

Silva ended the interview by assuring that his team will be preparing for further improvement as the season goes on.