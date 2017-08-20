Newcastle Set to Complete the Loan Signing of Chelsea's Kenedy But Batshuayi May Have to Wait

Chelsea youngster Kenedy is set to join Newcastle but Michy Batshuayi may have to wait to get a loan move until Chelsea can bring in a replacement.

According to to The Daily Mail, the technical director at Chelsea, Michael Emenalo, is keen to find cover before allowing him to leave. With only really Alvaro Morata to call upon, Chelsea are already pretty short up front, particularly with the additional pressure that playing in the Champions League brings.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite wanting to find a replacement he is keener to sell the left-back at Chelsea, who strained relations in Asia with his insulting comments about China.

The wages that Batshuayi wants is also a stumbling block in the negotiations, with Newcastle unable to afford them without Chelsea covering some of the cost.

Fernando Llorente is a target for Chelsea. After his impressive season last year at Swansea and with his ability to speak Spanish, which would help Morata to settle in, he ticks a lot of boxes for boss Antonio Conte.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Despite signing Joselu from Stoke last week, Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez would like another striker and a goalkeeper.

Old friend Pepe Reina is top of his wish list but Batshuayi is also very high on his list of priorities.

The 23-year-old scored five goals in 20 Premier League games last season following his move from Marseille last summer. He will be looking to add to that should he join Newcastle, making a real statement in the process.