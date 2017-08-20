Paul Clement Takes Positives From Man Utd Defeat & Insists His Side 'Did Some Good Things'

Swansea City were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon but boss Paul Clement claims his side were right in it until the final ten minutes.

A three-goal blitz in a four minute spell gave the visitors a much-more emphatic victory which saw United go top of the Premier League.

Eric Bailly opened the scoring in first-half injury time before Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial added further strikes with Swansea chasing the game.

Speaking to the club's official website after the defeat, Clement said: "We were competitive for long periods of the game – right up until the second goal.

“The difference between the sides for a long time was a set-play. Although we had to defend more than they did, I thought our shape was good and we didn’t let them have any real clear-cut chances.

“We are disappointed about the way we defended the set-play. We have a really good record defending set-plays – we only conceded one after I came in last season – so to concede in that fashion was disappointing.

“But there were enough good things in the first half for me to say at half-time that we were still very much in the game and must not let our confidence get affected. That was the case right up until the second goal.

“Whereas last week at Southampton I was more disappointed with the performance than the result, today I am more disappointed with the result rather than some of the things we did.

“I think the supporters felt that way too. I think they were happy with some of the things they saw up until the second goal.”

Swansea travel to London to face Crystal Palace next Saturday as they bid to get their campaign up and running.