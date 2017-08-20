Peter Bosz Happy With Götze's Return as Dortmund Cruise to 0-3 Victory at Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz was given a comfortable Bundesliga christening by his new side, beating last season's relegation strugglers VfL Wolfsburg 0-3.

In a game that saw Maximilian Philipp, Mahmoud Dahoud and Dan-Axel Zagadou get their first league debuts for Dortmund, Bosz was quick to heap praise onto the returning Mario Götze.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been out of action for Dortmund since the start of this year, missing months of football because of a rare illness the 25-year-old was suffering from. Although the German was unable to get his name on the scoresheet, he was vital in assisting Christian Pulisic for Dortmund's opener.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

"Mario [Götze] has played very well, but we have to be careful, that's why we took him off after one hour," Bosz said of his German playmaker. "I am very happy. 0-3 in Wolfsburg is a good result! Overall, it was a very good team performance."

With Ousmane Dembélé still missing from the Borussia Dortmund camp because of a deserved, internal suspension, Bosz pointed towards the performance of the team as a whole, as opposed to an individual, as his favourite part of Saturday's victory.