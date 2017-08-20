PHOTO: Barcelona New Boy Paulinho Done Dirty After Old 'Pro-Real Madrid' Tweet Surfaces Online

It's safe to say Barcelona's new signing Paulinho hasn't exactly been welcomed with open arms to the club by its supporters.

The 29-year-old recently completed a move from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande to the Nou Camp for a fee believed to be around €40m.

The move has not gone down at all well, given the standard of league the midfielder has been playing in for the past two seasons - and before that, he flopped for Tottenham in the Premier League.

Then one remembers the fact that Barca just lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record £198m deal, and Luis Suarez is injured for the next five weeks, and the club are struggling to sign Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Barca fans are not having a great time of things at the moment, and their new signing has now been done dirty by an old tweet he wrote whilst watching an El Clasico.

In 2013, the then-Spurs man appeared to have tweeted (via Soccer Infomania) his support for arch rivals Real Madrid, whilst cursing his current team.

Here's hoping he hits a debut hat-trick against Real Betis on Sunday evening, because it's been a pretty awful start so far for the Brazilian.

