PHOTO: Newcastle United Left-Back Hints Towards St. James' Park Exit on Instagram

Newcastle United's Achraf Lazaar has been touted for a move away from the Magpies this summer with Serie A outfit Genoa supposedly in the running for his signature, and it appears that the Moroccan defender could well be on his way out of the exit door after all.

The left-back, posting on his Instagram page, states that he and his agents are indeed 'working', presumably on a switch to Italy in the summer in order to rekindle his career which has somewhat hit a stumbling block during his stint in the North East, after recently being spotted departing the Newcastle Airport.

The caption for the photo on the social media site reads: 'Working with my agents @andrea_cattoli@pintoadrianoferreira', so perhaps a move to the 'Rossoblu' in particular could very much be on the cards.

Lazaar, 25, is yet to be handed a squad number by Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez since the club's rise to the Premier League once more, so it's looking increasingly likely that his one year stay at the 'Toon' since joining from Palermo last summer is coming to a premature end after all.

The predominant understudy to Paul Dummett last term, Lazaar only managed to make four substitute appearances in the 2016-17 season and just four appearances in domestic club cup competitions.

Jacob Murphy claimed the number seven shirt to which Lazaar donned on the rare occasion in the previous campaign, so as if it wasn't plainly obvious already, the African star's time on English shores looks to be all but over before it even really began in the black and white of United.