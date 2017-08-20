Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are set to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe.

The France international has been linked with a move away from the Stade Louis II after impressing during Monaco's Ligue 1 title-winning campaign last season, managing 15 goals and eight assists in 29 league appearances.

French paper Journal Du Dimanche believe Monaco are "resigned" to losing the 18-year-old to closest competitors PSG, who are favourites for France's top division after recruiting Neymar from Barcelona.

While Real Madrid chairman Florentino Perez still believes Mbappe will play for Los Blancos eventually, he expects the teenager to sign for PSG this summer with the French giants willing to part with €180m to fund the transfer.

Mbappe was said to be interested in leaving Monaco for Real Madrid, especially with rumours claiming Gareth Bale could be set to depart after a few frustrating seasons in Spain.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Monaco have already sold a core of their first-team squad this summer, with both Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy signing for Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko joining Premier League champions Chelsea.

Despite losing a few of their best players to English clubs, Monaco have made a good start to their Ligue 1 title defence, picking up three wins from three matches and sitting top of the table.

Mbappe's move to PSG could see both Angel Di Maria and Julian Mbappe leave Unai Emery's side, with Di Maria linked with a move to Barcelona and Draxler reportedly interesting Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.