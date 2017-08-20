Spurs Insist Danny Rose Will Stay at Club Following Private Talk With Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur left back Danny Rose is set to return from injury in October as Chelsea have reportedly prepared a £60m bid for the defender.

Despite interest from rivals Chelsea and Manchester United, combined with Rose's recent outburst about the club's wage cap and transfer policy, the Spurs board are confident that the Englishman will stay with the Lilywhite's after an intimate talk with Mauricio Pochettino at the club's training ground, the Mirror understands.

5. Tottenham confident BROADWAY will stay at Spurs after heart-to-heart with boss Mauricio Pochettino https://t.co/RtM69vkHbe pic.twitter.com/4sjgHS5Hze — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 19, 2017

After a long talk at the Enfield training complex, It has been reported that Pochettino told Rose despite his criticisms that he was a valuable player to the club and a part of the Argentine's future plans.

Daniel Levy has capped the wages at £100k-a-week, a problem consistently linking Spurs' players away from the club as offers for Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier have been made in the past.

Could wage demands be the end of Pochettino's set up at Spurs?