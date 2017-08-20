Spurs New Boy Davinson Sanchez Rejected the Chance to Join Barcelona According to Spanish Reports

Tottenham's new signing Davinson Sanchez apparently snubbed Spanish giants Barcelona in order to make his move to north London.

The Colombian international represents a major coup for Spurs and arrives with a reputation as being one of the best young defenders in the world.

Davinson Sanchez great signing for Spurs. Looked like he was going to become Barcelona player at one stage this summer. Still might one day — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 18, 2017

His move was finalised earlier this week to the tune of £42m, and he becomes the club's new record signing, and it has now come out that the Lilywhites beat Barca to his signature.

Don Balon allege the Blaugrana had a 'gentleman's agreement' to sign the youngster after the conclusion of next summer's World Cup in Russia, but Tottenham stole a march because they wanted him presently.

The Spanish publication also claim Sanchez rejected Ernesto Valverde's side because he felt that they wouldn't be able to guarantee him regular first team football.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Barcelona had wanted him to replace Javier Mascherano next season but they have now missed out in what is proving to be a highly frustrating transfer window for the club.

Sanchez seems eager to make his mark in the Premier League, and told the club's official website upon signing: "I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur. I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there."