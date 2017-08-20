Soccer

Spurs New Boy Davinson Sanchez Rejected the Chance to Join Barcelona According to Spanish Reports

2 hours ago

Tottenham's new signing Davinson Sanchez apparently snubbed Spanish giants Barcelona in order to make his move to north London.

The Colombian international represents a major coup for Spurs and arrives with a reputation as being one of the best young defenders in the world.

His move was finalised earlier this week to the tune of £42m, and he becomes the club's new record signing, and it has now come out that the Lilywhites beat Barca to his signature.

Don Balon allege the Blaugrana had a 'gentleman's agreement' to sign the youngster after the conclusion of next summer's World Cup in Russia, but Tottenham stole a march because they wanted him presently.

The Spanish publication also claim Sanchez rejected Ernesto Valverde's side because he felt that they wouldn't be able to guarantee him regular first team football.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Barcelona had wanted him to replace Javier Mascherano next season but they have now missed out in what is proving to be a highly frustrating transfer window for the club.

Sanchez seems eager to make his mark in the Premier League, and told the club's official website upon signing: "I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur. I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters