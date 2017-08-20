Steven Gerrard Says Liverpool Officials Need to Chase Southampton's Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool Legend and U18s coach Steven Gerrard believes a certain Southampton defender will help tighten the Liverpool squad at the back if they want to compete in the new season.

In an interview with BT Sport, Gerrard urged the Liverpool officials to buy Virgil Van Dijk if they want to challenge for any silverware this season.

Yes (he is a necessity),” the former Reds captain said.

“For me if you want to compete in the league and in the Champions League (he is needed)."

Before his injury last season, the Dutch centre half made a total of 140 clearance, 56 interceptions and 14 blocks for the Saints.

Earlier in the transfer window Southampton accused the Reds for illegally approaching the player amidst rumours of a £60m bid.

Van Dijk still remains Jurgen Klopp's top target and since the accusation, the Dutchman has handed in a transfer request.

Southampton however insist that they will hold Van Dijk until the end of his contract in 2022 club chairman Ralph Krueger confirming that the player is not for sale.

Gerrard believes that other than Van Dijk, Liverpool will need to make a few more signings in order to balance out the team.

“It’s been well documented that we need two or three signings in.”

Van Dijk has also sparked an interest from Antonio Conte's Chelsea.