Sunday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Seri, Carroll, Sanchez, Barbosa and Much More
The end of the month is drawing close and rumours are still rife involving big names from the world of football, here is today's roundup...
1. Renato Sanches
Transfer: Bayern Munich to Juventus
Despite bringing in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi through the doors of the recently named Allianz Stadium two days ago, Juventus are still keen to add to their ranks and are now targeting Portuguese international Renato Sanches.
2. Serge Aurier
Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham Hotspur
Serge Aurier may well have revealed his next destination after the Ivorian full-back was seen liking an Instagram post that suggested he, alongside other Spurs targets, will be signing for the North London club before the transfer window closes.
3. Chris Wood
Transfer: Leeds United to Burnley
Leeds' hold on star man Chris Wood appears to have finally loosened after manager Andreas Christiansen revealed that the Yorkshire club had accepted a £15m bid from Burnley for the New Zealand international striker.
4. Jean Michael Seri
Transfer: Nice to Barcelona
Jean Michael Seri's proposed move to the Nou Camp is thought to be imminent, with multiple reports suggesting that the combative central midfielder has had his £40m release clause triggered by the La Liga giants.
5. Bjorn Engels
Transfer: Club Brugge to Arsenal
According to the agent of Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels, Premier League side Arsenal have lodged a €10m bid for the Belgian, after impressing for the Jupiler Pro League club in recent seasons.
6. Andy Carroll
Transfer: West Ham United to Newcastle United
In what could be a romantic return to Tyneside, West Ham striker Andy Carroll is wanted by his boyhood club, with Magpies' boss Rafa Benitez keen to add some firepower to his squad before the window closes.
7. Alexis Sanchez
Transfer: Arsenal to Manchester City
With his future still not decided, Manchester City are set to bid £70m for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean forward has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium all summer long and now the saga may finally be over.
8. Gabriel Barbosa
Transfer: Inter Milan to Sporting CP
Brazilian striker 'Gabigol', who did not live up to his reputation during his first season in the Serie A with Inter Milan, is expected to arrive in Lisbon on Monday to sign a one year loan deal with Sporting CP.
9. Santiago Arias
Transfer: PSV Eindhoven to Swansea City
PSV's 25-year-old full-back has attracted a significant amount of interest this summer and now Swansea City are attempting to snatch the Colombian international from the clutches of other clubs, with a £12m bid being prepared.
10. William Carvalho
Transfer: Sporting CP to West Ham United
After days of will he, won't he, Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho will finally make the move to the London Stadium, after he agreed personal terms with the Hammers and will become their club-record signing.