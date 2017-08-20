Sunday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Seri, Carroll, Sanchez, Barbosa and Much More

The end of the month is drawing close and rumours are still rife involving big names from the world of football, here is today's roundup...

1. Renato Sanches

Transfer: Bayern Munich to Juventus

Despite bringing in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi through the doors of the recently named Allianz Stadium two days ago, Juventus are still keen to add to their ranks and are now targeting Portuguese international Renato Sanches.

2. Serge Aurier

Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham Hotspur

Serge Aurier may well have revealed his next destination after the Ivorian full-back was seen liking an Instagram post that suggested he, alongside other Spurs targets, will be signing for the North London club before the transfer window closes.

3. Chris Wood

Transfer: Leeds United to Burnley

Leeds' hold on star man Chris Wood appears to have finally loosened after manager Andreas Christiansen revealed that the Yorkshire club had accepted a £15m bid from Burnley for the New Zealand international striker.

4. Jean Michael Seri

Transfer: Nice to Barcelona

Jean Michael Seri's proposed move to the Nou Camp is thought to be imminent, with multiple reports suggesting that the combative central midfielder has had his £40m release clause triggered by the La Liga giants.

5. Bjorn Engels

Transfer: Club Brugge to Arsenal





According to the agent of Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels, Premier League side Arsenal have lodged a €10m bid for the Belgian, after impressing for the Jupiler Pro League club in recent seasons.

6. Andy Carroll

Transfer: West Ham United to Newcastle United

In what could be a romantic return to Tyneside, West Ham striker Andy Carroll is wanted by his boyhood club, with Magpies' boss Rafa Benitez keen to add some firepower to his squad before the window closes.

7. Alexis Sanchez

Transfer: Arsenal to Manchester City

With his future still not decided, Manchester City are set to bid £70m for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean forward has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium all summer long and now the saga may finally be over.

8. Gabriel Barbosa

Transfer: Inter Milan to Sporting CP

Brazilian striker 'Gabigol', who did not live up to his reputation during his first season in the Serie A with Inter Milan, is expected to arrive in Lisbon on Monday to sign a one year loan deal with Sporting CP.

9. Santiago Arias

Transfer: PSV Eindhoven to Swansea City

PSV's 25-year-old full-back has attracted a significant amount of interest this summer and now Swansea City are attempting to snatch the Colombian international from the clutches of other clubs, with a £12m bid being prepared.

10. William Carvalho

Transfer: Sporting CP to West Ham United

After days of will he, won't he, Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho will finally make the move to the London Stadium, after he agreed personal terms with the Hammers and will become their club-record signing.