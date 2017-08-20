Soccer

Swansea's Stand in Skipper Federico Fernandez Says There's 'No Excuses' for 'Harsh' 4-0 United Loss

2 hours ago

Swansea City succumbed to a 'harsh' 4-0 defeat at the hands of a rampant Manchester United, a display at the Liberty Stadium which stand in skipper Federico Fernandez claims there are 'no excuses' for.

Fernandez, who is deputising the captain's armband in injured Leon Britton's absence, says that despite a final ten minute capitulation which saw United score three goals through Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, the Swans should take the 'positives' following spirited first half showing before Eric Bailey's 45th minute opener for the Red Devils.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

“I think the result was harsh on us,” the Spaniard said in an interview via Swansea's official website.

“We played very well in the first half and took the game to United. If it was not for the set piece just before half-time I don't think we would have been behind.

"They were very good on the counter attack and took advantage of our changes in the second half.

“There are no excuses for us, we need to continue to work hard.

“But I think we played well in large parts and we should take positives from that.”

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

It was the second consecutive fixture in the Premier League this season where United managed to bag four goals without reply from the opposition, and at times on Saturday they were simply unplayable.

Although Fernandez, 28, ultimately believes that his squad should not dwell on their shortcomings against Jose Mourinho's men - a midweek tie in the Carabao Cup second round against MK Dons could act as a positive catalyst for Paul Clement's side, if they can fashion a victory, of course.

