Swansea's Tweet Mocking Eric Bailly Backfires as Defender Scores in 4-0 Man Utd Win

Everything went right for Manchester United on Saturday.

After Eric Bailly netted the opener, three goals in four second half minutes saw the Red Devils run away as 4-0 victors, keeping Jose Mourinho's side at the top of the Premier League table by virtue of goal difference.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

While United are yet to play another Premier League giant, their start has nevertheless been impressive and they remain many pundits' choice to be crowned champions at the end of the season.

While Swansea managed to frustrate their opponents for much of the match, they eventually went down as losers, adding to the recent disappointment of losing attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton.

39: Bailly clears… Literally out of the Liberty Stadium. 😂#SWAMUN ⚪️ 0-0 🔴 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 19, 2017

One tweet from Swansea's social media account also gained a considerable amount of attention on Saturday afternoon, with the post seemingly mocking a huge clearance from United's Ivory Coast centre-back Bailly.

However, just moments later the former Villarreal defender poked home his side's first goal after Paul Pogba had hit the bar with a header.

United fans were quick to mock Swansea for their earlier attempt at a joke, but Paul Clement's side have little to laugh about after picking up just one point from their opening two games.

Next up for the Swans is an EFL Cup tie against Milton Keynes Dons before a Premier League tie at Crystal Palace.