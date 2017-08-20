Tim Krul Seeking Benfica Switch With Portuguese Giants Reportedly Looking for New Keeper

Newcastle United are still trying to strengthen their squad as Rafa Benitez has secured a move for Joselu.

Even with the new signing, the Spaniard believes he needs a solid defence and according to Chronicle Live, will need to sell Tim Krul if he wants to buy a new goalkeeper.

Krul has been at the club for 11 years returning fit from a recent loan spell to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Reports from Portuguese outlet A Bola state that both Krul and Benitez favour a move for the Dutchman out of Newcastle United as Benfica see Krul as a secondary buying option for a new keeper.

The Primeira Liga champions are looking for a replacement following Ederson Moraes' big money move to Manchester City and have been looking at Eredivisie goalies as a result.

The Aguias have prioritised the signing of PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet however, his fee of £13.5m could mean he is out of Benfica's price range.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

For this reason, Benfica also have fellow Dutchman Krul as an option due to the fact that the player will be relatively cheaper at £5m.

The Portuguese newspaper also understands that Krul is willing to take a pay cut in order seal a move to Lisbon as he revels at the prospect of playing Champions League football.