Tim Krul Seeking Benfica Switch With Portuguese Giants Reportedly Looking for New Keeper
Newcastle United are still trying to strengthen their squad as Rafa Benitez has secured a move for Joselu.
Even with the new signing, the Spaniard believes he needs a solid defence and according to Chronicle Live, will need to sell Tim Krul if he wants to buy a new goalkeeper.
Krul has been at the club for 11 years returning fit from a recent loan spell to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.
Reports from Portuguese outlet A Bola state that both Krul and Benitez favour a move for the Dutchman out of Newcastle United as Benfica see Krul as a secondary buying option for a new keeper.
The Primeira Liga champions are looking for a replacement following Ederson Moraes' big money move to Manchester City and have been looking at Eredivisie goalies as a result.
The Aguias have prioritised the signing of PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet however, his fee of £13.5m could mean he is out of Benfica's price range.
For this reason, Benfica also have fellow Dutchman Krul as an option due to the fact that the player will be relatively cheaper at £5m.
The Portuguese newspaper also understands that Krul is willing to take a pay cut in order seal a move to Lisbon as he revels at the prospect of playing Champions League football.