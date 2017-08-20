Soccer

Tony Pulis Praises His Side Following Tight Away Victory at Burnley

an hour ago

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis hailed the resilience and character of his players during the Baggies' 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Following a first half which Burnley largely dominated, substitute Hal Robson-Kanu came off the bench to grab the winner in the 71st minute, and despite later getting sent off, his teammates held on for a valuable three points, making it two wins from two at the start of the season.

Speaking to Albion's official website, Pulis gave all the plaudits to his players: "I can't praise the players enough," said the West Brom head coach.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"We came here with four top players unavailable because of injury and really had to dig in to get our result. What Burnley do they do very well and you never get an easy game here. When Hal left the pitch they threw everything at us and made it as difficult as possible for us.

"But the spirit these lads have to help each other and fight for each other is second to none. They deserve enormous credit."

Keen to avoid controversy following a good win, Pulis didn't directly comment on Robson-Kanu's sending off, preferring to take a detailed look at it before passing any judgement: "I will let everything calm down and take a good look at the sending-off incident on Monday before I say anything else.

"Hal has done brilliantly with the help of some good work by Matty Phillips. Hal is a tremendous lad who works his socks off for the team."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters