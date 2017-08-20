Tony Pulis Praises His Side Following Tight Away Victory at Burnley

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis hailed the resilience and character of his players during the Baggies' 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Following a first half which Burnley largely dominated, substitute Hal Robson-Kanu came off the bench to grab the winner in the 71st minute, and despite later getting sent off, his teammates held on for a valuable three points, making it two wins from two at the start of the season.

Speaking to Albion's official website, Pulis gave all the plaudits to his players: "I can't praise the players enough," said the West Brom head coach.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"We came here with four top players unavailable because of injury and really had to dig in to get our result. What Burnley do they do very well and you never get an easy game here. When Hal left the pitch they threw everything at us and made it as difficult as possible for us.

"But the spirit these lads have to help each other and fight for each other is second to none. They deserve enormous credit."

Keen to avoid controversy following a good win, Pulis didn't directly comment on Robson-Kanu's sending off, preferring to take a detailed look at it before passing any judgement: "I will let everything calm down and take a good look at the sending-off incident on Monday before I say anything else.

"Hal has done brilliantly with the help of some good work by Matty Phillips. Hal is a tremendous lad who works his socks off for the team."