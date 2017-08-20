Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Claims 'Player Power' Is Becoming Detrimental to the Game

Mauricio Pochettino believes there is an increasing problem within football relating to the amount of power players seem to be holding.

A number of transfers or nearly-transfers have occurred this summer whereby reports have suggested that the players are the individuals that hold the key to whether something materialises or not - Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain arguably being the most high profile.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Tottenham face Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday and Pochettino will be setting up side to face a Diego Costa-less Blues side - the Spaniard is at loggerheads with Antonio Conte and the club for not returning to training after he was allegedly told by the Italian he wouldn't be a part of his plans this season.

For Pochettino, player power is becoming more and more of an issue within the game. He said as quoted by Sky Sports:

"In ­general I think there is a ­problem. The most important [thing] is always the club, and then, of course, our fans. Then come the players, the manager, and the coaching staff.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"It's very dangerous for every club if the players feel that they are more important than the club and the fans and are on a superior level.

"But I don't feel that. Maybe I am lucky because in Espanyol, in Southampton, or here in Tottenham, I think the balance is very good.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

"At the end of the day you need to have good players. But the level of the players, the attitude, how they are, how they behave, is so important."

The Argentine tactician will be hoping such player power does not impede his own plans to make another couple of signings following the recent acquisition of Davinson Sanchez.

