Tottenham Confident Danny Rose Will Stay After Mauricio Pochettino Holds Talks With Left-Back

Tottenham expect left-back Danny Rose to stay at the club after he held talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Rose, who is currently out injured with a knee injury and not expected to return until October, recently made comments to the media criticising Tottenham's recent transfer policy, urging the club to pay their players more and hinting he could leave in the near future.

However, the Mirror believe Spurs are now confident Rose will stay in north London, despite the England international being linked with moves away from last season's Premier League runners-up, with Manchester United said to be interested in the 27-year-old.

Spurs insist any bid for the former Leeds youngster will be flatly rejected, with Chelsea reportedly expected to make a bid worth £60m before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Pochettino talked with Rose regarding the issue and is believed to have smoothed the row over, telling the defender he remains a valued member of Tottenham's first-team squad and part of their future.

Tottenham are also thought to have reached an agreement with West Brom for the sale of centre-back Kevin Wimmer, who joined the club in 2015 for £4.3m from Bundesliga outfit Cologne.

With the recent arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and Eric Dier's ability to play in defence, Wimmer's game time this season would have been limited and the Austria international is now set to join Tony Pulis' side within the next 48 hours.

Spurs will receive £15m for Wimmer, who will battle the likes of Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans and Ahmed Hegazy for a first-team spot at the Hawthorns.